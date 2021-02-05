2 Deaths, 265 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Maine, and 265 cases have been added by the state CDC on Friday.

In all, 40,799 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 632 have died.

Maine is getting a 5% boost in its COVID-19 vaccine allotment next week, for a total of 21,475 doses. State officials say that amount is expected to be consistent for the next three weeks.

Based on those projections, Maine’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, says about two-thirds of adults 70 and older should be vaccinated by March. That number is presently about 20%.

“We do anticipate that we’re getting close to that point where we can then turn to people ages 65-69, which is the next group in our effort to prioritize people who are at most risk of sickness and death due to COVID-19,” she says.

Lambrew says there will be overlap as Maine moves from one group to the next in the vaccine rollout to avoid any gaps in administering doses.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.