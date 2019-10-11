2019 Lovejoy Award: Honoring the Journalists Who Sacrificed Their Lives in 2018

Thursday, October 17 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Waterville and Colby College, for the recent Lovejoy Award event which honors journalists and media workers who lost their lives last year and considers the dangers journalists face in pursuit of stories that inform our global understanding.

Every year, throughout the world, journalists sacrifice their lives to shed light on some of the most important issues of our times. In 2018, the high-profile murder of Jamal Khashoggi focused worldwide attention on the human costs of a free and open press. Join us, through a conversation and Q&A with journalists and scholars, as we will explore the courageous acts of reporters and photojournalists and the stories they uncover that add depth and humanity to our knowledge of the world’s challenges.

This portion of the discussion features Martin Smith, a veteran filmmaker and journalist who recently produced a FRONTLINE documentary on the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and Hala Al-Dosari, the Washington Post’s inaugural Jamal Khashoggi Fellow and a scholar in residence at New York University School of Law’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice

Martin Smith:

Martin Smith is a veteran filmmaker and journalist with more than 40 years of experience covering events from 9/11 to the fall of communism in Russia to the current crisis at the southern U.S. border. One of the first journalists to investigate Colonel Oliver North’s undercover Contra arms network, he was also on the front lines investigating the rise of Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. His work with PBS FRONTLINE and as an independent documentary filmmaker has won numerous George Polk Awards, Emmys, Peabody Awards, and Writers Guild Awards. In 2014 he was awarded the John Chancellor Award from Columbia University for displaying courage and integrity in journalism. Smith sits on the board of the Overseas Press Club and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He holds a B.F.A. from the Institute of Film and Television at New York University. He is the founder of Rain Media.

Hala Al-Dosari:

Hala Al-Dosari is the Washington Post’s inaugural Jamal Khashoggi Fellow and a scholar in residence at New York University School of Law’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice. Al-Dosari is an award-winning activist and scholar who focuses on social determinants of health, gender-based violence, and gender norms as they relate to women’s issues in her home country of Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states. Previously, she held fellowships at Harvard’s Institute for Advanced Study and at Johns Hopkins University. Her work has been published in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, and the Guardian. She won the Freedom Award from the Freedom House in 2016, and she serves on the advisory boards of the Human Rights Watch Middle East/North Africa Division and the Gulf Center for Human Rights. Al-Dosari earned a Ph.D. in health services research and epidemiology from Old Dominion University.

Source: www.colby.edu