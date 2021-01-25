2021 Maine Science Festival – Online Forums

7th Annual!

Online Forums from January through March, 2021

As part of Maine Public's support and recognition of the importance of providing educational opportunities for Maine, we are continuing in our role as Atmospheric Sponsor of the Maine Science Festival (MSF). Launched in 2015, the MSF is going to be a bit different this year. The MSF will be holding six different online forums from January through March. The MSF will host one per month in January and February, and four in March.

Online Forum Schedule:

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm: From Maine to the Stars

Speakers: Mark Lippold (Technology and Business Development Manager at Fiber Materials / Spirit Aerosystems located in Biddeford), Karl Hoose (CEO/CTO of VALT Enterprises), and Sascha Deri (Founder and CEO of bluShift Aerospace).

Register HERE: bit.ly/Jan2021MSF

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm: Off-shore wind: from the UK to Maine

Habib Dagher (University of Maine) and Tony Applelton (Burns & McDonnell), with Ronit Prawer from the UK Science & Innovation Network, British Consulate-General (Boston)

March: four forums (one weekly, beginning the week of March 1, 2021.

Each forum will focus on COVID-19 in a Maine Science festival way: a deep dive with Maine scientists, engineers and innovators. Forum dates and times to be announced.

For more details, updates and information visit the festival's website mainesciencefestival.org.