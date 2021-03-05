225 COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified another 225 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The announcement comes after more than a week of new case numbers below 200.

The agency has identified a total of 45,452 cases in the state since the pandemic began. The death toll in Maine has been lowered by one to 704. On Monday, the CDC announced a similar removal after a death was found not to meet the criteria to be considered coronavirus-related.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the agency has identified the South African COVID-19 strain in an individual from Cumberland County. A third case of the UK variant has also been found within the state.

More than 390,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. this morning to discuss protecting the state’s health and economy this summer.