25 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Maine Sunday, No Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported since Saturday, leaving that number at 119.

Since March, 3,814 Mainers in total have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That number rose only 24 from Saturday, despite 25 new cases reported — the Maine CDC has recently began subtracting presumed positive cases that further testing reveal to be negative.

In total, 3,284 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 411 cases actively being followed. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care, three of whom are on ventilators.