25th Annual Measures Of Growth Assessment Highlights Recurring Problems In The State

The Maine Economic Growth Council has released its annual assessment of how Maine’s economy is doing and what needs to be done to improve it.

This year seven measures improved, seven slipped and 13 held steady.

Council Chair Steve Von Vogt says some measures continue to reflect persistent problems.

“Fourth grade reading and eighth grade math have consistently been a problem,” says Van Vogt. “They have shown up nearly every year since they have been measured. If you don’t have good inputs in the fourth grade, you don’t do well after that.”

Other areas are showing improvements and, by one new measure, Maine is the tenth safest state to live in when it comes to crime.

The report says while Maine’s environment earns high marks, the state is not investing enough in its infrastructure.

“Without a comprehensive digital infrastructure and investment in that, one that supports broadband and with many of our actual highways and bridges receiving failing grades, Maine companies are losing out on opportunities to compete,” says Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.