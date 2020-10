The Maine CDC is reporting 28 additional cases of COVID-19 today and no new deaths, holding that number at 143.

Across the state, there are 631 active cases of the disease. In total, 5,780 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and mainepublic.org.

