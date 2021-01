Three more Mainers have died with COVID-19 and 317 cases were added to the state's total on Monday.

In all, 514 people have died in the state and 33,876 have been diagnosed with the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the the Maine CDC.

The CDC is next expected to brief the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. A notice on the state's site says briefings will now be conducted twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.