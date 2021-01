The Maine Center for Disease Control says it has identified 359 new cases of COVID-19. Three more people with the disease have died.

The state has averaged 363 cases in the last week, compared with just shy of 500 the week before.

As of today, more than 97,000 people have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 31,000 have gotten both shots.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.