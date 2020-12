Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Christmas Day. The Maine CDC also added 321 cases of the disease to the state's total.

Because of the holiday, no cases or deaths were added on Saturday, Dec. 26.

In all, 21,547 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 319 have died.

As of Christmas, 185 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 54 in critical care and 16 on ventilators.