Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Maine, according to data released by the state CDC on Sunday.

That brings the total number of diagnosed Mainers to 5,519.

No new deaths were reported. That number remains at 142.

Since the pandemic's onset, 4,782 people have recovered, leaving 595 active cases.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.