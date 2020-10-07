39 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Maine, No New Deaths By Patty Wight • 2 hours ago ShareTweetEmail Passengers on a sightseeing cruise wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as their vessel leaves the harbor, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Portland, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press There are 39 additional cases of COVID-19 being reported by the Maine CDC on Wednesday and no new deaths, holding that total at 142. About a quarter of the new cases are in York County. The number of active cases in the state is 582. Tags: Maine PubliccoronavirusShareTweetEmail