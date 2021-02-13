4 Deaths, 160 COVID-19 Cases Added On Saturday

Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and 160 cases of the disease were added to the state's total on Saturday.

In all, 647 Mainers have died with the disease and 42,419 cases have been reported.

As of Friday morning, 102 people were hospitalized in the state, with 24 in critical care and 9 on ventilators.

Just fewer than 170,000 Mainers have received their first shot of vaccine in a two-dose regimen; just over 68,000 have gotten both.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.