4 Deaths, 462 COVID-19 Cases Added Wednesday

Four-hundred and sixty two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Maine, bringing the total number up to 38,170 since the pandemic’s onset.

And four more people have died, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control, bringing that toll up to 562.

The state has administered 115,000 doses of vaccine. About 25,000 people have received both doses, with another 89,000 people getting their first shot.

The Maine CDC expects to launch a statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system in the next couple of weeks. Health officials stress the need for patience as the system is implemented.

The Maine CDC will conduct its next regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.