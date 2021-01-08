41 COVID-19 Deaths Added In Maine — More Than Doubling Prior Record

  • Testers help each other with their personal protective equipment at the start of their shift at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine.
Forty-one deaths related to COVID-19 have been added in Maine on Friday.

That's more than double the prior one-day high of 20, added Dec. 1, and brings the total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 to 426.

The Maine CDC is reporting 782 new cases of the disease — also a high mark.

And a record 202 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, with 55 in critical care and 22 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Friday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and online.

This story will be updated.

