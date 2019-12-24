5 Songs That Defined The Decade

Billboard’s senior director of charts Gary Trust (@gthot20) reviews the decade’s top songs.
The list includes hits from Maroon 5, LMFAO and The Chainsmokers.
Billboard’s Decade-End Hot 100 Songs
1. Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”
2. LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, “Party Rock Anthem”
3. Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
4. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”
5. Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.