5 Suffer Minor Injuries When Jet Slides Off Runway In Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Officials say a pilot and four passengers suffered minor injuries when a United Express regional jet slid off a runway during a northern Maine snowstorm.

An official said the pilot aborted the first landing attempt and requested runway lights be turned on due to low visibility before the second attempt 11:30 a.m. Monday. The 50-seat Embraer 145 came to rest on the east side of Presque Isle Regional Airport's runway with damage to its nose cone and landing gear.



Images from the scene showed the jet in deep snow.



Passenger Rick Daigle tells the Bangor Daily News the plane bounced before stopping far from the runway.



The CommutAir-operated flight from Newark, New Jersey, had 28 passengers and three crew members. A city spokeswoman said the injured were treated and released.