50 Active Cases Of COVID-19 Reported At Bath Iron Works

Bath Iron Works says it’s continuing to implement extra health and safety protocols as the shipyard deals with dozens of cases of COVID-19.

The shipyard says it currently has 50 confirmed active cases of the virus amongst employees. A BIW spokesperson says the shipyard is meeting or exceeding “all practices recommended by the CDC” and has hired extra staff for cleaning and disinfection throughout the pandemic. The company says it also had on-site testing during recent sea trials.

The company has reported 168 cases total since the pandemic began last year. Despite the recent cases, the company says it has no plans to close, as its been designated “essential” by the Department of Homeland Security.