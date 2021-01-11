6 Deaths, 313 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

Six more Mainers have died with COVID 19, and the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 313 cases of the disease Monday.

Fewer than 300 cases were reported Sunday after two days of high numbers — including Friday’s record of 782 cases.

The death toll in Maine now stands at 438.

Close to 55,000 people have received the vaccine in the state.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, TV and online.

