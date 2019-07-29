62 South Portland Properties Out Of Compliance With New Short-Term Rental Rules

Dozens of properties have yet to comply with South Portland’s new short-term rental ordinance, seven months after the rules were put into effect.

City Clerk Emily Scully says that owners of 62 rental properties have been given two notices of violations, and may face possible fines or court action.

“What’s in the ordinance is that it’s $1,000 a day for the first offense and then a fine of $1,500 per day for each additional offense,” she says.

Scully says that these properties have been given a deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 7, to comply with the regulations and avoid fines or court action. She says that owners of these properties have two options for their properties moving forward.

“Either ceasing their operations as an unregistered property or falling into compliance and registering their unit,” she says.