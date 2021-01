Seven more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and 344 cases were reported Saturday.

The Maine CDC also added 700 cases of the disease on New Year's Day, and 4 deaths.

Six of the deaths reported Saturday were in people from Cumberland County, in their 60s, 70s and 80s. The seventh death was in a woman in her 90s from York County.

In all, 25,245 cases of the disease have been diagnosed and 358 Mainers have died.