7-Year-Old Identified As Victim Of Lincoln House Fire

Authorities have identified the young child whose body was pulled from a house fire in Lincoln Monday night.

Adele Parent was 7 years old.

Authorities say dispatchers received calls shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about a building on fire at 256 Taylor St. in Lincoln.

Multiple crews were dispatched from neighboring communities, but a Department of Public Safety spokesperson says the child was still inside the burning home when crews arrived.

Adele’s body was located when firefighters entered the residence.

According to a news release, present in the home at the time of the fire were three adults and three children; the five survivors were taken to the hospital and released.

An autopsy was conducted on the child Tuesday, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities are asking the public to share with them any information about the fire they may have.