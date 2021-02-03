9 Deaths, 273 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

More than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been identified since the pandemic began.

That includes 273 announced today by the Maine Center for Disease Control. And an additional nine deaths have been reported. The agency added 23 deaths yesterday, but all but two occurred in December and January.

More than 80 percent of Maine nursing home residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the federal CDC. But only about half of the staff at such facilities has received the vaccine, according to the same report.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.