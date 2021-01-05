9 Deaths, 597 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

The state Center for Disease Control reports another nine people have died from COVID-19 in Maine. And 597 new COVID-19 cases have been announced on Tuesday — an increase over the past two days.

The pandemic’s death toll has reached 369 for the state. More than 26,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah has said it’s only a matter of time before Maine sees a new strain of the virus beginning to appear in other states. But he says the vaccines already being distributed appear to be effective against this strain, as well.