Absentee Ballots Popular In Maine; 133K Ballots Already Cast

PORTLAND, Maine — With the election three weeks away, more than 133,000 Mainers already have voted by absentee ballot with Democrats outpacing Republicans in both requesting and returning ballots.

Mainers are being encouraged to vote via absentee ballot during the pandemic to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including by reducing congestion at polling places on Election Day.

The last day for in-person absentee voting will be Friday, Oct. 30; mailed ballots must arrive by the time polls close to be counted.