Acadia National Park Considers $6 Fee To Drive To Cadillac's Summit

Visitors making reservations for Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park may need to pay a much higher fee this spring.

The park announced that a proposal to charge $6 for vehicle reservations beginning in May — triple the previous rate. The reservation system was piloted last year and will be formally added this summer for vehicles entering the Cadillac Mountain summit road.

The fee comes on top of the normal cost of entering Acadia National Park, which can run up to $30 for a weeklong pass. Park Management Assistant John Kelly says the expense will help to pay for staff and new infrastructure to operate the reservation system.

“And just increasing the safety, and the operational effectiveness, of all of the structures and all of the road changes that are needed to make the reservation system work,” he says.

The reservation system was created as Acadia visitorship has soared in recent years, leading to significant traffic and delays in certain parts of the park.

“The reservation system allocated parking to visitors, so they can park safely, and properly. And not harm the park’s resources and create unsafe conditions,” Kelly says.

The park is taking comments on the proposed fee through mid-February.