In a news item that was heard in newscast at 3:04 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Maine Public incorrectly reported that 130,000 Mainers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 17,000 Mainers have received their vaccinations; 130,000 refers to the size of the 1A group — the highest-priority tier for vaccination.

We regret the error.