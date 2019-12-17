Alcohol & Binge Drinking in Maine: Alcohol Use Disorder and What Can Be Done to Help

Alcohol use disorder has gotten less attention in recent years due to the opioid crisis. But, in Maine, unhealthy use of alcohol continues to be a problem. Recent studies report surges in binge drinking, particularly among seniors. A recent report, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, found that almost 11% of adults aged 65 and older reported binge drinking – having more than five drinks for men and four for women – at least once in the past month. We’ll discuss the various forms of alcohol abuse, what demographic groups are most affected, and what people can do to find support and recovery for those affected, including family members. This is part of our ongoing focus on substance use issues in Maine.

Guests: Dr. Harold Amsel, specialist in addiction psychiatry, PenBay Medical Center

Bob H. - in long-term recovery for alcohol use disorder; sober for more than 20 years; he helps others in recovery

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine Center for Disease Control

Call ins: Dr. Mark Publicker, addiction medicine specialist

Denise O’Connell, Senior Program Manager, Lunder-Dineen Health Education Alliance of Maine

Helen Thorgalsen, in long-term recovery for alcohol use