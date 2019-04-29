All Cars Considered Spring Campaign Powered by Lee!

Donate an unneeded vehicle to Maine Public AND get a $500 Lee Certificate good for a new or used vehicle at ANY Lee Auto Malls location!

Donate your no longer needed car or truck to Maine Public this May and June and you’ll receive a $500 Lee Certificate good towards ANY new or used car at ANY Lee Auto Malls location!



If you have been thinking about buying a new car, this spring is absolutely the time to do it! You must use the All Cars Considered Lee $500 Certificate before Wednesday, July 31, 2019.



Lee Auto Malls now operates 19 car dealerships in Maine, with stores in Auburn, Portland-Westbrook, Bangor, Lewiston, Topsham, Waterville, Augusta and more. Take a look at all the car and truck brands sold by Lee Auto Malls.



AND that’s not all! By donating your vehicle, you are making a BIG difference at Maine Public. We’ll have your vehicle towed away for FREE and your donation is tax deductible!



Click HERE to donate your vehicle to Maine Public. Your $500 Lee Certificate will be sent via mail once your vehicle has been picked up by the towing services associated with Maine Public's Vehicle Donation Program.



Questions? Email us at rsvp@mainepublic.org



Special considerations:



$500 Lee Certificate is only good on the purchase of a new or used vehicle that is currently on a Lee Auto Malls lot.



$500 Lee Certificate cannot be used to purchase parts/pay for service/be applied to existing car payments/be redeemed for cash.



$500 Lee Certificate must be used by July 31, 2019.



Only one $500 Lee Certificate can be used per vehicle purchase.



$500 Lee Certificates will be sent to individuals who donate a car or truck to Maine Public between May 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019.