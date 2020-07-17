Amid New Death And Hike In COVID-19 Cases, Maine Officials To Address School Issues

The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported Friday that another person infected with COVID-19 has died, amid a rise in cases to 3,636. That's 38 more cases than were reported Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that 11 of those cases were diagnosed among people working at the American Roots manufacturing facility in Westbrook. The results arrived too late to be included in Thursday's totals, Shah said, and would thus be added to Friday's tally.

The person who died was a woman in her 80s from Penobscot County, where three more cases were reported Friday. In Cumberland County, 23 new cases were reported. The remainder were scattered across several other counties.

Meanwhile, at a 2 p.m. briefing Friday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and other administration officials will unveil the state's approach to helping schools that are in the process of evaluating whether or not to reopen for in-classroom instruction in the fall. You can tune in live on Maine Public Radio and TV, and on our website and Facebook page.

The CDC reports that another 20 Mainers have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the the total number of recoveries to 3,114. That leaves 407 active cases in the state, 17 more than Thursday.

Updated 11:27 a.m. July 17, 2020.