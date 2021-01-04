Angus King Blasts Electoral Vote Challenge As 'Direct Attempt To Overturn A Democratic Election'

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is sharply critical efforts by some Republican lawmakers to challenge the electoral votes of the states when Congress convenes to certify them this week.

King told CNN that efforts by Republican members of the House and Senate to challenge certification of electoral college votes are beyond irresponsible.

“It’s democracy versus Trump at this point. I mean, that is really what we are talking about,” he says. “This is a direct attempt to overturn a democratic election.”

King says claims of election fraud have failed in the courts and the results of the presidential election have been validated by all 50 governors and state election officials.

And he was especially critical of the senator leading the charge.

“Josh Hawley’s comment is manifest nonsense. He said nobody has disputed there was fraud,” King says. “Well let’s start — Bill Barr the attorney general, the infrastructure security agency that is in charge of security for the election, 50 secretaries of state, 50 governors.”

He says attempts to change the electoral college vote will fail and further corrode relations between members of Congress.