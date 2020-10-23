Announcer - Part-Time

Location: Portland, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a part-time Announcer to join the Radio Operations team in Portland, Maine. The Announcer prepares and reads announcements and news over the air for radio, and to a limited extent, television. Additionally, the Announcer operates studio equipment, digital and analog audio components, and maintains a station operations log. The Announcer reports to the Radio Operations Director and collaborates with the Digital, Development, News, Marketing and Visual areas (and others), in the production of products and programs. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

This regular part-time shift is Saturdays, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm with variable daytime on-call work as assigned.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience; ability to work weekends and on-call weekdays; ability to make independent decisions in a dependable manner. Experience as a radio or television announcer is preferred. A valid driver’s license is required. Candidates will be required to submit one digital audio file with their application.

Apply for this position online by submitting a cover letter and resume:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp

Candidates will be contacted with specific audio file instructions and requirements.

Application deadline is Sunday, November 15, 2020.

COVID-19 Impact:

Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures have been implemented. As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Although many of our employees are working remotely during this time, our Announcers are working onsite shifts in our Portland facility. Training for this role will require some work in a shared studio space in compliance with safety plans and protocols. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. When it is safe for all employees to make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and visitors.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

— Equal Opportunity Employer —