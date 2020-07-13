Another 19 Cases Of COVID-19 Diagnosed In Maine, No New Deaths

Maine is reporting another 19 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number diagnosed in the state since the pandemic's onset to 3,558. The death toll remained at 114 Monday, after three deaths were reported over the weekend.

They included a woman in her 90s from Penobscot County and a man in his 70s and woman in her 80s, both from Cumberland County, Maine Center for Disease Control officials reported Sunday.

A total of 3,008 people infected with the virus have recovered, 14 more than Sunday, according to new figures the CDC posted on its website Monday.

That leaves 436 active cases of the disease in Maine, five more than reported Sunday.