Another Maine Asylum Seeker Aims To Impress With Poetry

For the second consecutive year, an asylum seeker from Maine has made it to the final round of a national spoken poetry competition.

The road to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals Wednesday night was less bumpy for 18-year-old Joao Victor than for his predecessor. Last year, Deering High School junior Allan Monga of Portland had to sue as a noncitizen to participate in the event hosted by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Victor came to the U.S. three years ago from Angola and speaks seven languages. He's also fluent in the language of poetry.

Victor said he was inspired by Monga, who fled Zambia. Monga recited Lord Byron's poem, "She Walks in Beauty." He made the finals but did not win.

Poetry Out Loud

Maine Asylum Seeker Who Sued To Enter National Poetry Competition Knocked Out Before Finals

By Apr 25, 2018
Deering High School

On Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Allan Monga of Westbrook stepped onstage in the first round of the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. He took a breath, exhaled, and recited W.E.B. Dubois’ 1907 poem, “The Song of the Smoke.”

If it wasn’t for a federal judge’s ruling, that performance likely wouldn’t have happened, because while Monga won Maine’s Poetry Out Loud competition last month, he wasn’t considered eligible for the national finals because of his immigration status.

Deering High Junior Wins Maine's 'Poetry Out Loud' Competition

By Mar 21, 2018
Courtesy Maine Arts Commission

Maine's Poetry Out Loud champion this year comes from Zambia, and he has only lived in Maine for a few months. 

Allan Monga, a junior at Deering High School, won the competition Tuesday night with the poem "In the Desert" by Stephen Crane. 

The challenge includes approximately 9,500 students from across the state. Monga says winning it one of his top achievements since arriving in Maine.