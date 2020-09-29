Another Mainer With COVID-19 Dies As State Logs 37 More Cases

Another Mainer with COVID-19 has died, as the number of cases the state has logged since the pandemic's onset grew by 37 overnight, to 5,337. The death tally now stands at 141.

That's according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted Tuesday. They indicate that the individual who died was from York County, where more than half of the new cases arose.

State health officials are investigating more than a dozen outbreaks in York County, including ones at the York County Jail in Alfred and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Meanwhile, another 30 recoveries from the virus were logged overnight, bringing the total number of recoveries tallied so far to 4,629. That leaves 567 cases that the state is currently tracking, six more than Monday.

The number of Mainers hospitalized at some point during their illness rose overnight by one to 447. As of Monday, eight people were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. No patients were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC has scheduled a briefing for 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can tune in live on Maine Public Radio and TV, and on our website and Facebook page.

This story will be updated.