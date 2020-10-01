Another Mainer With COVID-19 Dies As The State's Caseload Grows By 40

Maine is reporting another death and an increase of 40 in COVID-19 cases overnight. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic's onset to 5,431, and the death toll to 142.

That's according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted Thursday. They indicate that most of the new cases are in York and Androscoggin counties. The county of origin of the person who died is listed as "unknown."

Meanwhile, another 26 peope have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 4,678. That leaves 585 active cases that the state is tracking.

The number of people hospitalized at some point during their illness rose by two overnight to 451. Current hospitalization data is not yet available, but as of Wednesday, 13 people were hospitalized, seven of them in intensive care. One person was on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC has scheduled a briefing on the coronavirus for 2 p.m. Thursday. You can tune in live on Maine Public Radio and TV, and on our website and Facebook page.