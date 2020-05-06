Another Mainer Infected With COVID-19 Dies, As 28 New Cases Arise

Maine has now had 1,254 cases of the new coronavirus since the disease appeared in the state, an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours. A total of 62 Mainers infected with the virus have died, one more since Tuesday.

That's according to state health officials, who say over the course of the pandemic 766 people have recovered from the illness, 25 more than Tuesday, and 191 have been hospitalized.

Twelve of the new cases were in Cumberland County, five in Androscoggin County and four in York County, where the one new death occurred.

Gov. Janet Mills, along with Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will discuss more about Maine's COVID-19 cases at a press briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. The briefing will be carried live on Maine Public Radio and Television, and on our website and Facebook page.

This story will be updated.