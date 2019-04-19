April 19: The Mueller Report In Maine And Gov. Mills' First 100 Days

Maine's Political Pulse, April 19, 2019

The Pulse is back.

This week Irwin Gratz and our politics team, Mal Leary and Steve Mistler, discussed Janet Mills’ first 100 days in office and how she has approached different legislation.

They also took a look at reaction from some of Maine's congressional delegation to this week's hottest political news in Washington, which is, of course, the Mueller Report.

More Resources:

This podcast is produced by Willis Ryder Arnold.