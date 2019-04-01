Welcome to Maine Public's In The Attic Project

Every June as part of Maine Public's Music That Moves ME radio series, we collect no longer used/needed musical instruments and put them in the hands of students who can’t afford to rent or purchase a musical instrument to use in school.

To date we have collected over 1,000 instruments!

We have found instruments come in from all corners of Maine and many are found by our listeners and viewers in the deep recesses of attics across the state. EUREKA an idea was born!

To raise up awareness of this year’s instrument drive, Maine Public is challenging student musicians across Maine to video and record the playing of a piece in their own attic (or similar intimate space) and send it to us to be shared across the state.

All submissions will be posted here and many will be shared on our Facebook page. Some will work their way onto Morning Classical with Robin Rilette.

All participants will receive a certificate recognizing their participation and an In The Attic custom t-shirt to mark their support in making this the best instrument donation drive yet!

All submissions and links to submissions as well as any questions should be sent to us at rsvp@mainepublic.org.

The deadline for submissions is June 1.