Attorney Alleges Maine Is Unlawfully Holding 13-year-old

A Maine defense attorney says her 13-year-old client is being held unlawfully at the state's only youth prison.

Attorney Sarah Branch filed papers last week asking the court to decide whether the boy's detention at Long Creek Youth Development Center in Portland is legal.

The Portland Press Herald reports the boy has been found not competent to stand trial four times in two years.

He has been detained periodically for eight of the last 23 months.

Branch says Long Creek has failed to treat the boy's mental health needs as a judge directed at the latest competency hearing in April, and that continued detention is unconstitutional.

Corrections officials say the boy has access to services necessary to gain competency, including psychiatric care.

The boy faces a public charge of assault on an officer. Other charges are confidential.