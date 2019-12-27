Attorneys Bite Back Against Watchdog Report Finding Shortcomings In Defense Of Low-Income Mainers

Some defense attorneys in Maine are pushing back on the findings of a study criticizing the state system that provides legal representation to low-income Mainers in criminal trials.

The Sixth Amendment Center, a criminal justice watchdog group, found that Maine’s system lacks proper oversight of how money is spent and in assuring quality defense services for the poor. But some lawyers that participate in Maine’s unique system, including Lewiston’s Jim Howaniec, say the findings are exaggerated.

“I have never seen the quality of criminal defense at a higher state than it is right now,” he says.

Howaniec told the indigent legal services commission that he is particularly upset by news reports indicating that some lawyers are overbilling the system, when in truth most do not begin to receive the compensation they deserve at $60 an hour.

“This notion that somehow there are cheaters and dishonest lawyers has got to stop because that is the message we are getting and it’s a real disservice to a lot of people,” he says.

The group, which did the study for the Maine Legislature, concluded that the system could be unconstitutional.