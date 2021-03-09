Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Audiobooks: Why These Are Growing in Popularity, How To Listen, Recommended Books

By Jonathan P. Smith 57 minutes ago

Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/74109564@N08/

Listening to audiobooks has seen a steady rise in recent years. We’ll learn what makes for a good listen, the process behind getting from page to recording, and where to find some great audiobooks. 

Panelists: Robin Whitten, editor/founder, AudioFile Magazine 

Michele Cobb, executive director, Audio Publishers Association 

Mark Pearson, co-founder and CEO, Libro.fm

VIP Callers: Julia Whelan, actor, writer, and narrator of over 400 audiobooks; recently named one of AudioFile's “Golden Voices” 

Phuc Tran, author of Sigh, Gone, based in Maine

Lily King, award-winning author; her most recent book is Writers and Lovers

Tags: 
audiobook
author
Michele Cobb
Mark Pearson
Robin Whitten
Maine Calling