Authorities Find No Evidence Of Wrongdoing By Former Mayor

By 8 minutes ago

LEWISTON, Maine - Authorities say there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by a former Maine mayor who resigned in the wake of a controversy over leaked text messages, one of which included a racist remark.

Lewiston police and the Maine Attorney General's Office investigated allegations against former mayor Shane Bouchard, a Republican. The Sun Journal reports an investigation was launched after a woman said she'd had an affair with Bouchard when he was running for mayor in 2017.
 
Heather Berube Everly said the two had an affair and that she was the source of leaked emails the Maine GOP used to attack Democratic opponent Ben Chin.
 
Bouchard resigned in early March.
 
Bouchard's attorney said in a statement he was grateful for a prompt investigation and hopes to put the matter behind him.

Shane Bouchard

Lewiston Mayor Resigns Following Controversy Over Leaked Texts

By Mar 8, 2019
screen capture / City of Lewiston YouTube

Lewiston Mayor Shane Bouchard resigned Friday morning, capping a tumultuous week in which a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair publicly shared a series of racist and racy texts. She also accused Bouchard of sharing internal emails that she provided to him while working on the 2017 campaign of his Democratic rival.

Lewiston Mayor Says Woman Did Provide Opponent's Emails During 2017 Campaign, Denies Wrongdoing

By Mar 7, 2019

Lewiston Mayor Shane Bouchard acknowledged Wednesday that a woman with whom he had a relationship provided him damaging internal campaign emails from his opponent and were eventually obtained by a website run by an operative for the Maine Republican Party.