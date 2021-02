We talk with our automotive experts to learn about the new cars, trucks & SUVs on the market and advances in electric vehicles. We also get advice on how to maintain vehicles that have been sitting idle during the pandemic, and answer your questions about repair, maintenance, safety and more.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars team

John Paul, senior manager of public affairs for AAA, and "Car Doctor" for AAA Northeast