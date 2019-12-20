The Avett Brothers - "Closer Than Together"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 12.20.19

Closer Than Together

"I'm always happy when The Avett Brothers put out a new record and the latest one makes me really, really happy! It's called Closer Than Together. There is something about them that makes me think of the Band. Maybe it's the southern thing or the fact that they sound so joyful. It's what you get when people are so committed and having a great time making music together. They write songs that speak to the state of the world, to the state of our relationships and to the deepest parts of our humanity. And these songs are sometimes funny, always smart and definitely great music. And they ARE brothers!" — Sara

