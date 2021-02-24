Bangor Considers Revamping Rules For Short-Term Rentals

Bangor is latest city to consider restricting — or expanding — short-term rentals, such as Airbnb.

The city is holding two online listening sessions to gauge public interest. The first was held Wednesday afternoon, with the second set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Proponents of short-term rentals say they rely on the income they get to help defray mortgage costs, and that tourists who choose short-stay accommodation prefer to stay in a home with a local host, instead of a hotel.

Other cities, such as Portland and South Portland, have chosen to enact restrictions on short-term rentals amid concerns over a lack of affordable housing for residents.

In November, Portland voters rejected a measure that would have imposed further restrictions.