Bangor's Hollywood Slots Casino Reopens Its Doors

Following the release of new state health guidelines, Hollywood Slots Casino in Bangor is reopening Friday at noon, a day after the Oxford Casino reopened its doors.

Among the changes however — no buffet, banquet or bar services, limited restaurant service, no table games will be allowed, and a limited number of slot machines will be available to patrons. Additionally, patrons will be required to wear masks at all times and observe markers and signs mandating social distancing.

The state's two casinos are among some of the last businesses to reopen in phase three of the Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan. Indoor bars and tasting rooms still await a reopening date.

