Today's poem is Bass Waves by Mira Coleman. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Bass Waves

My father taught me to cast

a fishing line,

unhook a silver scup,

keep a good lure

and make it last

out there in the harbor,

at the edge of a dock.

He'd say waves out by Eustis Rock

at sunset meant the bass were in:

"bass waves" he'd say, mirth in his eye,

handing me the spyglass

as if it would seal my faith.

I was thirty before I learned

there was no such thing,

just old wakes

from boats gone by.

In August, the pogies came,

chased in by the bigger blues,

sudden fish in the channel.

He'd chew the soft side of his cheek,

determined and patient

as he took a rod out to the dock

and cast that clear rubber minnow

again and again.

Later, he'd play the uke and spoons

and sing a low harmony

when my brother came

and no one really knew

how hard my mother worked

to ration his whiskey down

in that big shingle-house

on a grassy bluff

lit like a ship

on a late summer night,

full like a vault of memory:

Of fish, in a sautee, and glads in a jug,

of cribbage and cards and very good gin

in the usual din of guests

from all over the world.

No one knew how hard he tried

there

at the edge of a world

where the bass waves came in

just wetting the red-legged dock.