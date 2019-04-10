Belfast Insulation Products Firm To Buy Madison Paper Mill

A Belfast, Maine firm that develops insulation products from wood fiber for the residential housing market is set to buy the former Madison Paper Mill, which ceased operations three years ago.

GO Lab President Joshua Henry says the company plans to produce a line of wood-fiber composite insulation.

“These are direct replacements for typical insulation products that people would find at lumber stores or Home Depot,” Henry says. Henry says the production equipment is being purchased from manufacturers in Europe.

“This product has been in Europe for about the last 20 to 25 years. It's an €800 Million product in Europe,” Henry says. “This would be the first of it's kind manufacturing facility in the United States.”

Henry says he expects the purchase to be finalized in late summer with operations to begin in late 2020. At full capacity, he expects about 110 workers to be employed.