A provision in a will for Maine Public allows for a substantial contribution without diminishing assets during one’s lifetime. Since bequests for Maine Public are deductible from the estate, significant tax savings are possible. A gift through your estate can provide significant support to Maine Public. The gift can be made through a will or a trust, and both documents enable you to distribute assets to individuals and nonprofit organizations in the amounts or proportions you indicate.

A gift through your estate provides the following benefits:

The opportunity to make a major gift while preserving assets during life.

Reduction in federal estate taxes.

The opportunity to designate the gift to a specific program at Maine Public.

All assets including cash, securities, real estate, and tangible personal property, such as works of art, may be transferred to Maine Public through your estate. A gift through your estate can be made in the following ways:

Specific Bequest

Maine Public receives a specific dollar amount, a specific piece of property, or a stated percentage of the estate. This is one of the most popular forms of bequests.

Residuary Bequest

Maine Public will receive all or a stated percentage of an estate after distribution of specific bequests and payment of debts, taxes, and expenses.

Contingent Bequest

Maine Public will receive part or all of the estate under certain specified circumstances.

Tax ID

Our Tax Identification number is 22-3171529

Maine Public is tax exempt under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Sample Language for Gifts

I hereby give, devise and bequeath to Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, a nonprofit corporation, organized and existing under the laws of the State of Maine, and with a current headquarters address of 1450 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, Maine 04240, tax identification number 22-3171529, the sum of $___ or __% of my estate or ______% of the residue of my estate.

For additional information, please contact Scott Marchildon at 207-330-4510 or smarchildon@mainepublic.org today — and thank you!