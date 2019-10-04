Bequest

A provision in a will for Maine Public allows for a substantial contribution without diminishing assets during one’s lifetime. Since bequests for Maine Public are deductible from the estate, significant tax savings are possible. A gift through your estate can provide significant support to Maine Public. The gift can be made through a will or a trust, and both documents enable you to distribute assets to individuals and nonprofit organizations in the amounts or proportions you indicate.

A gift through your estate provides the following benefits:

  • The opportunity to make a major gift while preserving assets during life.
  • Reduction in federal estate taxes.
  • The opportunity to designate the gift to a specific program at Maine Public.

All assets including cash, securities, real estate, and tangible personal property, such as works of art, may be transferred to Maine Public through your estate. A gift through your estate can be made in the following ways:

Specific Bequest
Maine Public receives a specific dollar amount, a specific piece of property, or a stated percentage of the estate. This is one of the most popular forms of bequests.

Residuary Bequest
Maine Public will receive all or a stated percentage of an estate after distribution of specific bequests and payment of debts, taxes, and expenses.

Contingent Bequest
Maine Public will receive part or all of the estate under certain specified circumstances.

Tax ID
Our Tax Identification number is 22-3171529
Maine Public is tax exempt under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Sample Language for Gifts
I hereby give, devise and bequeath to Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, a nonprofit corporation, organized and existing under the laws of the State of Maine, and with a current headquarters address of 1450 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, Maine 04240, tax identification number 22-3171529, the sum of $___ or __% of my estate or ______% of the residue of my estate.

For additional information, please contact Scott Marchildon at 207-330-4510 or smarchildon@mainepublic.org today — and thank you!

Ways to Support

Tower Society

Gifts to Maine Public are vital to the furthering the mission. The Tower Society is a special group of people that have made planned gifts to Maine Public. All planned gifts to Maine Public qualify you to become a Tower Society member, our legacy society.

As a Tower Society member, you will be recognized in the annual report for including in your planned giving intentions. You will receive special invitations to events and offerings and be kept informed through exclusive communications to Tower Society members.

Gift of Securities

There are distinct income tax advantages of giving securities over cash, and the benefits are twofold: you will receive a deduction for the fair market value of the stock (up to 30% of your adjusted gross income), and capital gains taxes do not apply. Charitable gifts of appreciated securities make sense now more than ever.

Double Your Gift: Company Matching

You can increase the impact of your donation with a Corporate Matching Gift.

Corporate matching gifts are donations your employer makes on your behalf to match your charitable contributions. Employers often match dollar-for-dollar, but some companies will double or even triple the value of your gift, even for retired employees.

For more information, contact Christina Berube, cberube@mainepublic.org

Retirement Assets

Designating Maine as the beneficiary of a retirement account such as 401k, 403(b), IRA and other retirement accounts causes the charitable gift to be deductible for income tax or estate tax purposes.

Making a gift of a qualified retirement plan asset such as a 401(K), 403(b), IRA, Keogh or pension plan is another way to benefit Maine Public and receive significant tax savings. Retirement plan assets are fully taxable when received by an individual beneficiary.

Life Insurance

Leave a Legacy with Maine Public

Donors can use life insurance to make a gift to Maine Public by naming Maine Public as the owner and beneficiary of a life insurance policy. A donor receives a charitable income tax deduction based on the lesser of the policy's fair market value or the net premiums paid. Donors may also wish to make gifts of paid-up policies, resulting in a charitable income tax deduction for the policy's cash surrender value.

For more information about Life Insurance please contact us:

IRA Rollovers

A Tax-Smart Way to Support Maine Public

The IRA Charitable Rollover can provide you with an excellent opportunity to make a gift during your lifetime from an asset that would be subject to several levels of taxation if it remained in your taxable estate. Under The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 – now with no expiration date – donors over the age of 70½ can distribute up to $100,000 in a calendar year from an IRA to Maine Public or other charities, tax-free. This distribution to charity can be a significant benefit for IRA owners who are required each year to take minimum required distributions, which are included in their gross income for income tax purposes.

Charting a Bold Future Campaign

Charting a Bold Future

Maine Public's Comprehensive Campaign

Charting a Bold Future, Maine Public’s comprehensive campaign, raised $35 million — the largest fundraising effort in the history of the organization — to build upon the our strategic plan to ensure that public media in Maine will thrive, and that we will continue to deliver the best of journalism, classical music, cultural programming, educational media, and more across the state. The campaign also saw Maine Public’s largest single gift in our history: a $2.4 million challenge grant from a generous couple and longtime friends of Maine Public — a true testament to the importance of public media in Maine.